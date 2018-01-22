VfB Stuttgart verzichtet auf Protest

Stuttgart. Der Verein habe eine bei der Deutschen Fußball Liga nicht eingegangene Aufenthaltsgenehmigung für den 22 Jahre alten Kongolesen noch einmal nachgereicht und deshalb auch wieder eine Spielberechtigung für ihn erhalten, teilte ein VfB-Sprecher Tobias Herwerth am Montagabend mit.

Die Stuttgarter hatten am Samstag bei der 2:3-Niederlage in Mainz kurzfristig auf Akolo verzichten müssen, weil seine erste und bei der DFL hinterlegte Aufenthaltsgenehmigung am Freitag abgelaufen war. Die Verlängerung seiner Aufenthaltsgenehmigung hatte der VfB der DFL zwar bereits im August 2017 gemeldet. Die entsprechende Bestätigung ist dort aufgrund einer technischen Panne aber nie eingegangen.

Nach Angaben des Stuttgarter Sportvorstands Michael Reschke verzichtet der Verein auf einen Protest gegen die Wertung des Mainz-Spiels. «Nach eingehender rechtlicher Beratung sind wir zu der Einschätzung gekommen, dass ein Einspruch gegen die Wertung der Partie selbst dann, wenn der Fehler beweisbar aufseiten der DFL läge, aus rechtlichen Gründen aussichtslos wäre», sagte er.

Reschke betonte in einem Interview auf der VfB-Homepage aber auch: «In unserem Fall gab es keinen rechtzeitigen Hinweis von der DFL über die bevorstehende Streichung des Spielers von der Spielberechtigungsliste. Hier müssen sich alle Beteiligten die Frage nach einem künftigen Warnsystem stellen.»