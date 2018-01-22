Cookies erleichtern die Bereitstellung unserer Dienste. Mit der Nutzung unserer Dienste erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies verwenden. OK Weitere Informationen
Sandhausens Verteidiger Gipson bricht sich Wadenbein
Ken Gipson in Sandhausen. Foto: Uwe Anspach/Archiv dpa
Sandhausen

Sandhausens Verteidiger Gipson bricht sich Wadenbein

Fußball-Zweitligist SV Sandhausen muss längerfristig auf Rechtsverteidiger Ken Gipson verzichten.

22.01.2018
  • dpa

Sandhausen.  Der 21-Jährige zog sich bereits im Training in der vergangenen Woche einen Wadenbeinbruch zu, wie der Tabellenfünfte am Tag vor dem Auftakt nach der Winterpause gegen den FC Ingolstadt 04 mitteilte. Gipson soll in dieser Woche im Uniklinikum Heidelberg operiert werden. Eine genauere Ausfallzeit des Abwehrspielers nannte Sandhausen am Montag nicht.

22.01.2018, 18:58 Uhr | geändert: 22.01.2018, 16:50 Uhr
