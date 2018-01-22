Sandhausens Verteidiger Gipson bricht sich Wadenbein

Sandhausen. Der 21-Jährige zog sich bereits im Training in der vergangenen Woche einen Wadenbeinbruch zu, wie der Tabellenfünfte am Tag vor dem Auftakt nach der Winterpause gegen den FC Ingolstadt 04 mitteilte. Gipson soll in dieser Woche im Uniklinikum Heidelberg operiert werden. Eine genauere Ausfallzeit des Abwehrspielers nannte Sandhausen am Montag nicht.