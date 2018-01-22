Cookies erleichtern die Bereitstellung unserer Dienste. Mit der Nutzung unserer Dienste erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies verwenden. OK Weitere Informationen
VfB Stuttgart

Reschke relativiert Aussage: «Marschroute bestimmt Wolf»

Sportvorstand Michael Reschke hat seine Aussage zu angekündigten Gesprächen über die Taktik des VfB Stuttgart relativiert.

22.01.2018
  • dpa

Stuttgart. «Die Aufstellung und die Marschroute fürs Spiel bestimmt eindeutig Hannes Wolf. Unser Verhältnis ist nicht gut - es ist ausgesprochen sehr gut», sagte Reschke der «Bild»-Zeitung (Montag). Nach dem schwachen Auftritt am Samstag und dem 2:3 beim FSV Mainz 05 konnten die Worte des 60-Jährigen auch so gedeutet werden, dass er sich in die Arbeit des Trainers einmischen wolle.

«Wir müssen uns in dieser Woche zusammensetzen, um uns taktische und spielerische Änderungen zu überlegen», hatte Reschke nach der Niederlage beim Abstiegskampf-Konkurrenten gesagt.

Der Coach sagte dazu der «Bild»: «Ich weiß nicht genau, wie er das gemeint hat. Es ist so, dass wir als Trainer-Team einen Plan machen und Michael vor jedem Spiel darüber informieren.» Er sei mit Reschke im regelmäßigen Austausch, den er als «gesund» empfinde.

Nach nur einem Sieg aus den vergangenen sechs Partien in der Fußball-Bundesliga hat der Druck auf Wolf und den Tabellen-14. zugenommen. Der 36-jährige Wolf hatte beim VfB im September 2016 erstmals eine Profi-Mannschaft übernommen und die Schwaben aus der 2. Bundesliga zurück ins Fußball-Oberhaus geführt.

22.01.2018, 11:59 Uhr | geändert: 22.01.2018, 10:00 Uhr
