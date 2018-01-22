Cookies erleichtern die Bereitstellung unserer Dienste. Mit der Nutzung unserer Dienste erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies verwenden. OK Weitere Informationen
Sandhausen-Gegner Ingolstadt will «unbedingt aufsteigen»
FC Ingolstadt Trainer Stefan Leitl blickt nach unten. Foto: Friso Gentsch/Archiv dpa/lsw
Ingolstadt

Sandhausen-Gegner Ingolstadt will «unbedingt aufsteigen»

Fußball-Zweitligist FC Ingolstadt will in den restlichen Saisonspielen die Rückkehr in die Bundesliga schaffen.

02.01.1980
  • dpa/lsw

Ingolstadt. «Wir wollen unbedingt aufsteigen und haben uns eine Situation erarbeitet, die das möglich macht», sagte Trainer Stefan Leitl am Montag in Ingolstadt. Der Tabellenvierte aus Oberbayern erwartet am Dienstag (20.30 Uhr/Sky) den Fünften, den SV Sandhausen. «Ein unangenehmer Gegner, der schwer zu bespielen ist. Wir werden die nötige Geduld haben müssen», sagte Leitl.

Fünf Punkte beträgt der Rückstand auf einen Aufstiegsplatz. «Wir wissen, dass wir uns keinen Ausrutscher mehr erlauben dürfen und dass wir es allein nicht mehr schaffen können», sagte Leitl, dem die Rolle des «Jägers» gut gefällt.

In der Winterpause wurde der zuletzt vereinslose Patrick Ebert verpflichtet. «Wir haben einen guten und hohen Konkurrenzkampf. Es kann sich kein Spieler zurücklehnen. Wir haben einen ausgeglichenen Kader. Wenn noch jemand kommt, ist es gut, wenn nicht, dann auch.» Ebert werde man Zeit geben, «dass er sich akklimatisiert und schnell das Wettkampfniveau erreicht. Er ist noch kein Kandidat für den Kader», sagte Leitl.

Das ist aber Moritz Hartmann, der nach einer langen Verletzungspause in der Winterpause schon wieder in Testspielen mitwirkte - und sogar ein Tor erzielte. Der in der Hinrunde nur einmal für wenige Minuten eingewechselte Angreifer hofft, nun wieder dauerhaft gesund zu sein. «Wenn nichts mehr passiert, dann wird er im Kader stehen», sagte Leitl.

02.01.1980, 00:00 Uhr | geändert: 22.01.2018, 16:30 Uhr
